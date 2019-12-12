Lois Acles Cooper of Longview said her son, Joseph Acles, 26, and nephew Quincy Williams, 21, were shot to death July 26, 2016, in a house on Timpson Street in Longview. They are both unsolved murders.
Two men who kidnapped and murdered the son of Debbie Hendrix — Michael Hendrix, 18, of Overton — and also stole his truck June 24, 2003, were found and tried and received automatic life sentences, according to News-Journal archives.
Hendrix and Cooper were among more than 60 people who attended the first Tree of Angels ceremony Thursday evening at the Gregg County Courthouse to pay respect to family members and friends who lost loved ones to violence.
Accompanied by assistant district attorneys and other escorts, they placed ornaments on the Tree of Angels, a 7.5-foot-high tree with an angel topper, inside the 188th District Courtroom.
In a reception that followed outside the courtroom, the women praised the 45-minute ceremony, which was organized by the staff of Gregg County District Attorney Tom Watson.
“It’s awesome that they remember our loved ones,” Hendrix said.
Hendrix said she has remained in touch over the years with Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan, who worked for the Kilgore Police Department at the time of her son’s murder. She said Bryan told her about the event and invited her to place an ornament on the tree.
She said she attached to the ornament a photo of Michael dressed like Uncle Sam.
Cooper said she brought two ornaments to honor her son and nephew.
“I was amazed that someone was still thinking of them,” she said.
Mona Jimerson, director of victims services for the D.A.’s office, said she came up with the idea of conducting the ceremony after researching its origins. Victim advocate Verna Lee Carr organized the first remembrance in December 1991 in Austin.
Nine years later, then-Gov. George W. Bush, now a former U.S. president, issued the first statewide proclamation designating a week in December as Tree of Angels Week in Texas. Tree of Angels is a registered trademark of People Against Violent Crime.
The ceremony started with presentations by several dignitaries. They include welcoming remarks by First Assistant District Attorney April Sikes, a brief talk about its history by Victim Services Coordinator Lynda Sorrell of the Longview Police Department, proclamations read by Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt, a speech by Watson, the tree lighting by Executive Director Roxanne Stevenson of the Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center and a poetry reading by Gregg County District Clerk Trey Hattaway.
“It’s not about me,” Watson told the gathering. “It’s not about my office. It’s about you.”
He thanked the attendees for “hanging out to recognize your loved ones.”
They slowly approached the tree, placed ornaments on it and walked to the right side of the courtroom, where they greeted Sikes and Watson.
The tree, which contained more than 20 ornaments, will be on display through the end of December by a window on the fourth floor of the courthouse, Jimerson said. She said the tree will be placed in storage and she will wrap the ornaments for future Tree of Angels ceremonies unless the family members and friends want to retrieve them.
Caroline Adams and her daughter, Archila Richardson, both of Longview, said they lost three male relatives to homicide in nearly a three-decade span: Harry Beall Sr., 41, in 1989; Harry Beall Jr., 26, in 2009; and Decorian Blankenship, 21, in 2015. All the murders remain unsolved.
Richardson had good things to say about the ceremony.
“I’d like to think it brought our community together,” Richardson said.