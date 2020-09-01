A former East Mountain fire chief has been sentenced to eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to misusing fire department funds.
An investigation showed James Wilson Burks, 45, stole the money and used it to gamble, to buy items for his girlfriend and to make other personal purchases, such as Christmas gifts, according to Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd.
Investigators said he stole more than $40,000.
Burks asked for probation and made promises to pay the money back. However, in the past year, he failed to make any payments, Byrd said.
Misapplication of fiduciary property is a third-degree felony.
Upshur County Judge Dean Fowler decided against probation in sentencing Burks to prison.