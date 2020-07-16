A former Longview High School teacher has been arrested on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Topher James Stout, 40, of Longview, was booked at 6:33 a.m. into the Gregg County Jail on the charge, according to jail records. Bond had not yet been set Thursday morning.
Details about events surrounding his arrest were unavailable early Thursday.
The Longview ISD website on Thursday still listed Christopher James Stout as a science teacher. The page was later removed. The district said in a statement he is not a current employee and that he was not on staff during the 2019 to 2020 school year.
The Chapel Hill High School website listed Stout as a teacher on Thursday morning. The page was later removed.