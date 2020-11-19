A Kilgore man and former restaurant owner accused of aggravated sexual assault has been given a five-year deferred judgement in a plea agreement to a lesser charge.
Corrado Castiglione, 45, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of obscene wholesale promotion and was sentenced to a five-year deferred judgement, 240 hours of community service, fines totaling $1,880 and is required to attend an anger intervention class among other conditions.
As part of the plea, an aggravated sexual assault charge against Castiglione was dismissed since he “pled to a lesser felony,” according to court documents. The aggravated sexual assault charge was filed in 2018 and stemmed from an incident in 2014.
The obscenity charge also listed the date of the offense as 2014. At that time, Castiglione lived in White Oak.
A 56-page report from White Oak police was filed in the assault case, detailing multiple accusations against Castiglione of assault, rape, threats and other abuse. According to court documents in the assault case, Castiglione was accused of recording videos of him allegedly molesting an unconscious woman. The videos were collected and reviewed by police.
Castiglione is the former owner of the now closed Don Giovanni's Pizzeria in White Oak.
He was booked and released Wednesday from the Gregg County Jail.