A Fort Worth woman died Sunday in a Dallas hospital after being ejected from a car during a two-vehicle wreck this past week on Interstate 20 in Van Zandt County.
A preliminary report showed that on July 26 Lattoya Janece Davis, 39, of Fort Worth, was driving an SUV in the left lane westbound on I-20 when the vehicle's left rear tire blew out. Davis lost control of the vehicle, causing her to swerve to the right. The vehicle then struck a car that was traveling slightly ahead in the right lane, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Davis' vehicle went off the road to the north and rolled into the embankment. The car went into the center median, Dark said.
Davis was treated at the scene and released. Her passenger, Brittanie Denise Williams, 33, was ejected from the vehicle. Williams was taken to UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, where she died on Sunday.
The driver of the car was identified as Cedric Eugene White, 46, of Tyler. He and two 17-year-old girls in his car were treated at the scene and released.