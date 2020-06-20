Longview police arrested a man, woman and two male youths Thursday and charged them with holding up a patron at the Longview Mall and taking his car keys, according to a report.
Damiel Dejuan Strange, 18, of Longview was held Friday in Gregg County Jail on $60,000 in bonds on a charge of aggravated robbery and on a warrant from the 188th District Court for bond forfeiture on a previous charge of manufacture or delivery of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, jail records show.
Kiendrea Las-Shaevaugh-Renee Stanley, 20, of Longview was held Thursday on a $50,000 bond on a charge of aggravated robbery. The two male youths were taken to the Gregg County Juvenile Center.
Police responded at 5:01 p.m. Thursday and were told the suspects were near the mall’s entrance. The victim said the suspects confronted him inside the mall, the report said.
The four suspects offered to sell the victim drugs, became confrontational when he refused and tried to pick a fight with the victim and others, according to the report.
Strange pulled a firearm from his jacket, brandished it and told the victim and others to hand over their car keys, shoes and vest, the report said.
Police found the firearm in the parking lot, and Stanley told police the car keys were in the garden area by a store, according to the report.