A 24-year-old Gilmer man has been arrested on a warrant that charged him with being intoxicated while driving and seriously injuring another driver, according to a report.
Addison Hayden Reynolds was being held Wednesday in Gregg County Jail on a $15,000 bond with conditions, on a warrant from the 188th District Court for intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, jail records show. He was arrested May 8.
Reynolds' arrest stems from an investigation by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper into a crash that occurred about 4:35 p.m. Feb. 18 on Texas 135 near the 278 milepost, the report said.
The trooper determined Reynolds failed to drive in a single lane, seriously injuring Michael Torres, a driver in another vehicle. Torres underwent surgery and remains in pain, the report said.
The report said the trooper found numerous beer cans and bottles scattered throughout Reynolds' vehicle. Reynolds was seriously injured and taken to UT Health in Tyler.
DPS obtained a warrant for a blood sample from Reynolds, and it returned with a blood alcohol count of 0.142, above the legal limit of 0.08, according to the report.