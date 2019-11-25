The suspect in a Longview motel robbery is in custody.
Longview police arrested Antonio Antwonie Rollins, 30, of Gilmer at 10:17 p.m. Sunday on a Gregg County warrant naming Rollins as the suspect in a Nov. 16 holdup at Motel 6 on South Access Road.
According to Longview police spokeswoman Kristie Brian, Rollins hit the victim with a firearm. The victim was treated and released at a local hospital.
Rollins was held Monday in Gregg County Jail on $167,000 in bonds on charges of aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and failure to identify a fugitive with the intent of giving false information.