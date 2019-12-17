A 30-year-old Gilmer man is in Gregg County Jail on a charge of pistol-whipping and robbing another man at a Longview motel, along with drug and other charges.
Antoino Antwonie Rollins remained held Tuesday on $167,000 in bonds on a warrant from the 124th District Court for aggravated robbery and charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, fraudulent use/possession of fewer than five identifying information items and failure to identify as a fugitive with the intent to give false information, jail records show.
Longview police arrested Rollins on Nov. 24, eight days after they arrived at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview to interview a robbery victim, according to an arrest warrant.
The man said through a translator that he was followed from a convenience store on Nelson and High streets to a motel on South Access Road, the report said. He told police that people blocked him, and he was forced into a motel room.
The victim said that once inside the room, a man — later identified as Rollins — pistol-whipped him and held him at gunpoint while two women took his wallet, the report said. The wallet contained his identification card and $270 in cash.
The victim said Rollins told the two women to take the victim's tennis shoes. He said he was ordered to stay in the motel until the suspects left.
The victim later went home, and his family encouraged him to go the emergency room, the warrant said.
Officers interviewed a motel clerk, viewed a surveillance video and spoke to a motel guest whom they recognized in the video, the report said. She said a man whom she knew as "Tony" asked to use her room so his girlfriend could take a shower.
Police later conducted a traffic stop of a man who identified himself as "Tony Newhouse," the report said. The motel guest identified Rollins as Newhouse during a photo lineup at the police station.
On the next day, the robbery victim admitted to police that he had not been truthful because of embarrassment and said he went to the motel to meet a woman with whom he connected on Facebook.
But when he arrived at the motel room to meet her, she pointed a silver handgun toward him and told him not to move, the report said. Rollins ran toward him and struck him on the right side of his head, causing him to fall. He said he saw another woman holding a firearm.
The victim said the woman whom he met through Facebook and Rollins struck him several times, kicked him in the stomach and took his shoes and wallet, the report said.
Police identified Rollins from a surveillance video that showed him arriving at the motel wearing a large silver watch on his left wrist and rings on three fingers, and leave with a pistol in his right hand with two women.
The video showed Rollins returning to the motel room and leaving with another man while carrying a gray backpack, the report said.