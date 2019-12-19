A Gilmer man faces prosecution on a charge of threatening a police officer who was exonerated in the shooting of the man’s son, according to an arrest report.
Charles Murchison, 55, was released Nov. 22 on a $10,000 bond from Gregg County Jail on a warrant from the 188th District Court for obstruction or retaliation, jail records show. He was arrested the same day.
The arrest warrant reported that on July 31 he “intentionally or knowingly” threatened to harm Kilgore police Officer Jacobo “Jacob” Lira.
On Nov. 4, 2018, while Lira was a Gladewater police officer, he shot Murchison’s son, Matthew, 31, of Gilmer after Lira was sent to a call about a suicidal subject.
Gregg County District Attorney Tom Watson previously had said that as Lira was getting out of his patrol car, Murchison reached into his waistband and brought his hands out into a shooting position. Lira then fired his weapon, striking Murchison in the leg. A scuffle ensued.
During an investigation by the Texas Rangers, Watson said Murchison told the Rangers that his intention was to commit suicide by cop.
The Rangers’ investigation cleared Lira, and a grand jury cleared him in March.
Lira began working for the Kilgore Police Department in February.
The arrest warrant said Charles Murchison called the Kilgore police dispatch July 31 and threatened Lira by saying “the Bible says an eye for an eye, and this ain’t over with yet.”
The warrant reported Murchison called Kilgore police on other occasions to inquire about Lira’s schedule and made derogatory statements about Lira.
Matthew Murchison on Oct. 31 entered a guilty plea on a charge of assaulting a public servant — Lira — and was sentenced in the 124th District Court to six years in prison.