A Gilmer man last seen walking away from his home after a dispute with a neighbor is entering his third week since disappearing.
“We know he takes medications, and his medications are at his house,” Police Chief Mark Case said of Alwin Albright, 74, whose last known sighting was July 5. His family, who Case said live in the county, reported him missing the next day.
The chief said no foul play is suspected, and he said about 30 tips have come in but have been tardy.
“They are calling us after the fact,” Case said. “They’ll call and say, ‘Forty-five minutes ago, I saw him here.’”
Albright is seen in an apartment video as he walks from the Gates Apartments, 700 E. Scott St., heading toward downtown. The retiree was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.
Albright is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.
Case asked that people with information on Albright call the department at (903) 843-5545 or Upshur County Crime Stoppers at either (903) 843-3131 or (800) 396-3351.