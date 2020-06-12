A 34-year-old Gilmer man has been indicted by a Gregg County grand jury on a charge of sexual contact with a child.
Michael Clayton Berry was released Thursday from Gregg County Jail on a $20,000 bond with conditions on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of indecency with child sexual contact, jail records show.
The indictment charges Berry with inappropriately touching a girl under age 17 about Nov. 4, 2015.
Deputy District Attorney Taylor Lauer said the girl came forward to report Berry this past fall. Lauer declined to give any more information about the case.
Berry was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff's deputies at 11 a.m. Thursday at the courthouse.