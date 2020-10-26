A Gilmer man was killed Sunday evening in a one-vehicle crash in Upshur County.
Troopers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the wreck on FM 2088 about 11 miles northwest of Gilmer, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said a preliminary report showed Juan Diego Aguillon Gonzalez, 29, was driving a pickup northwest on FM 2088 when he entered a curve and lost control of the vehicle. The truck flipped and landed on its side facing east, she said.
Gonzalez was taken by ambulance to UT Health in Pittsburg, where he later died.