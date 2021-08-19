A Gilmer man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for using identity theft to steal COVID-19 relief payments.
Dalton Brewer, 25, pleaded guilty on March 4 to conspiracy to unlawfully transfer, possess and use a means of identification. He was sentenced Thursday to 37 months in federal prison and was ordered to pay more than $11,230 in restitution by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle.
“Not only was Mr. Brewer stealing taxpayer money – money intended to assist those suffering due to the pandemic – but he also stole the identities of innocent persons to effectuate his fraud,” according to acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said in a statement.
From Nov. 2019 through June 2020, Brewer and Emilee Fenton were accused of conspiring to possess and use the means of identification of other persons in connection with the theft of government money, aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, theft of mail, and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Ganjei said.
According to information presented in court, the pair had victims’ names, social security numbers and dates of birth.
Fenton was also charged with theft of government money and aggravated identity theft, Ganjei said. She also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to unlawfully transfer, possession and use a means of identification and was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison on June 29.
Payments made through the coronavirus relief were part of the U.S. government's $2.2 million package to help businesses, workers and a health care system staggered by the coronavirus.
“Mr. Brewer and Mrs. Fenton used our tax system to take advantage of innocent people and steal these critical relief funds," IRS agent Christopher Altemus Jr. said.