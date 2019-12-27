GILMER — A Gilmer woman was arrested this week after police say she took nearly $30,000 from the Harmony band booster club account as president of the club.
Kristen Denson, 45, was booked Monday into the Upshur County Jail on charges of misapplication of fiduciary property and theft by public servant, according to information released Friday by Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb. She was released Monday on $30,000 in bonds.
Webb said Harmony ISD officials in August contacted his office to report funds missing from the band booster account. He said investigators determined Denson had taken $27,000 from the account during a three-year period.
Denson was a teacher at Harmony ISD and president of the booster club at the time, Webb said.
An Upshur County grand jury later returned indictments against Denson on the two charges.