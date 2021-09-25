A 48-year-old Gilmer woman was killed Friday in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 80 in Upshur County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded to the wreck at 7:46 a.m. Friday about 4 miles east of Big Sandy.
A preliminary report indicates Dondi Young was driving a truck east on U.S. 80 when the vehicle drifted onto the right shoulder of the road. Young overcorrected coming back onto the road and then went into a side skid and rolled.
The truck then went off the north side of the road and started flipping end over end, according to Dark.
Young was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.