Gladewater police Friday arrested a man on a charge of exposing a child to drugs.
Justin Michael Georgieff, 31, of Gladewater was being held Monday in Gregg County Jail on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of abandon, endanger child-criminal negligence, jail records show. Bond had not been set Monday.
The grand jury indictment said Georgieff "intentionally, knowingly, recklessly or with criminal negligence" used drugs in the presence of a child under the age of 15 and did not take the child to an emergency infant care provider.
Georgieff was arrested at 3:32 p.m. Friday at his home in the 300 block of West Gregg Street.