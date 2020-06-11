A 25-year-old Gladewater man remained in custody Thursday on a warrant charging him with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in July 2019.
Victor Leo Sacco was being held on a $35,000 bond in Gregg County Jail after his May 16 arrest on a bond forfeiture in connection with a previous charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, jail records show.
The 188th District Court warrant that led to his arrest by Gladewater police was released this week.
The warrant said that about July 16, Sacco had sexual contact with a girl younger than 14. It said that on July 22, the girl's parents told a Longview police officer they were on a trip when their daughter was sexually assaulted at a friend's house.
The police officer reported the girl told her parents that she was in her friend's room at 6 a.m. July 16 when a man, later identified as Sacco, assaulted her. The girl said a second incident happened when she was outside using a trampoline and Sacco persuaded her to go into the woods, the warrant said.
The girl also gave details during an interview at the Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center, the report said.
Police interviewed Sacco after a resident of the friend's house provided his phone number, and he admitted to her accusations, the report said.