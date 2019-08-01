A Gladewater man received a 30-year prison sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to the 2017 aggravated sexual assault of a child he was babysitting.
Christopher Squires, 51, must serve half the sentence before being eligible for parole, and he must register as a sex offender for life.
Gregg County District Attorney Tom Watson published the sentencing, by 124th District Judge Alfonso Charles, on social media Thursday.
Squires has been jailed since Sept. 20, 2017, on $75,000 bond. He was arrested by White Oak police after an 8-year-old White Oak girl told investigators in the Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center that Squires had attempted to rape her.
She told investigators Squires had sent her 2-year-old brother to his room before holding both her hands above her head while attempting the assault. The incident occurred on July 2, 2017, and the girl’s mother notified White Oak police on Sept. 5, 2017, after her daughter’s outcry.
White Oak police said Squires had denied the assault but consented to a polygraph test during which he admitted to the crime.