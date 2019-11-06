Gladewater police chase leads to arrest of 2 men on drug charges

Gladewater police arrested two Longview men on drug-related charges after an early-morning chase Sunday, Police Chief Gordon Freeman said.
Donny Wayne Pittman, 36, was being held Wednesday on $38,000 in bonds in Gregg County Jail on warrants from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, prohibited weapon and evading arrest or detention; and charges of manufacture or delivery of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and prohibited substance in a correctional facility, jail records show.
Pittman also was being held on a parole violation and awaited bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction of attempting to escape while arrested/confined.
His passenger, Bret Andrew Jones, 34, was being held Wednesday on a $250,000 bond for manufacture or delivery of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance.
Police arrested both men after a chase that started at 2:50 a.m. Sunday when they observed a vehicle run a red light at U.S. 80 and Main Street, Freeman said. The vehicle stopped on FM 1844, where Pittman tried to evade the officer on foot and was captured moments later, Freeman said.
Officers searched the vehicle and found a large amount of substances believed to be methamphetamine, undisclosed amount of cash, several drug paraphernalia items and items for repackaging and distribution, Freeman said.