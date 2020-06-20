From Staff Reports
A 49-year-old man had a stun gun used on him several times as Gladewater police say he resisted arrest and assaulted an officer Wednesday.
Jon Charles Ledbetter of Gladewater was held Friday on $17,000 in bonds in Gregg County Jail on charges of assault of a peace officer/judge; resisting arrest, search or transport; and criminal mischief causing between $750 and $2,500 in damage, jail records show.
An officer responded at 4:43 a.m. Wednesday to a disturbance at a motel room in the 700 block of East Broadway Avenue, the report said. The officer found Ledbetter standing in the doorway with furniture and clothing lying outside.
Ledbetter tried to run from the officer, who then grabbed him, the report said. Ledbetter swung at the officer, who used a stun gun with a 5-second cycle to try to gain control of him.
Ledbetter tried to run, the officer used the stun gun again, and Ledbetter fell to the ground in the parking lot, the report said. While lying on his back, Ledbetter kicked the officer in his upper thigh and continued to resist and fight as the officer got on top of him, according to the report.
The officer used the stun gun for the third time and gained partial control while waiting for other officers to arrive, the report said.
Ledbetter continued to resist while the officers placed him in hand restraints and escorted him to a patrol unit. A senior officer then used his stun gun on Ledbetter.
Ledbetter caused $1,200 in damage to the motel room, the motel owner told police, the report said.