Longview police officers involved in two recent shootings were justified in their use of deadly force, a Gregg County grand jury has determined.
The grand jury absolved Longview police officers Jason Kelley and John Collier in the Aug. 7 shooting death of Detravian Allison, Gregg County District Attorney Tom Watson said today.
In a separate case, Longview officers Doug Brinkley, Armondo Juarezortega, Jonathan Wolf and Kerry Higginbotham were absolved in the July 28 shooting of Kenneth Earl Thomas Jr.
Allison was killed when officers encountered him in a stolen vehicle at Longview Square Apartments on Pine Tree Road. The vehicle had been reported stolen in a carjacking.
Thomas, a suspect in a murder, was shot by officers at Broughton Park, suffering non-life threatening injuries.
Watson said both cases were heard Thursday by a grand jury. In a statement, he said this about the Allison case:
"During the initial encounter, officers observed two subjects inside the stolen vehicle. The passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Subsequently, Allison exited the driver’s side of the vehicle and produced a handgun. Allison raised the handgun and pointed it directly at Officer Kelley. As a result of this immediate threat on Officer Kelley’s life, both officers opened fire and Allison was struck four times.
"Immediately after the shooting, the officers restrained Allison and began providing first aid to Allison until EMS arrived. Allison was transported to the hospital by ambulance where he later died from his injuries.
"Texas Ranger Joshua Jenkins was contacted, and he conducted a thorough investigation into the incident. Ranger Jenkins’ findings were delivered to the office of the Gregg County District Attorney, which in turn presented the case to the grand jury on Sept. 26."
Regarding the shooting of Thomas, Watson issued this statement:
"Thomas was a suspect in the murder of Kimberly Wallace, and the Longview police officers were actively searching for Thomas at the time of the shooting.
"Texas Ranger Chris Baggett was contacted, and he conducted a thorough investigation into the incident. Ranger Baggett’s findings were delivered to the office of the Gregg County District Attorney, which in turn presented the case to the grand jury on Sept. 26.
"Ranger Baggett’s investigation revealed that the Longview officers encountered Thomas in Broughton Park, and Thomas opened fire upon the officers. Thomas fled from the officers, and a running gun fight ensued resulting in Thomas being struck in the buttocks area. The Longview Officers were able to take Thomas into custody and apply first aid to Thomas’ injuries until EMS arrived. Thomas was transported to the hospital where he was treated for the non-life threatening injuries. Thomas is currently being held in the Gregg County Jail."
