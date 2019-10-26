Edwina “Randi” Woodley, the grandmother fighting the Tatum ISD dress code, was released Saturday evening from the Rusk County Jail in Henderson on $22,500 in bonds on charges of child endangerment and perjury, a jail employee confirmed.
Woodley’s original bond for child endangerment was recommended at $25,000, the jail employee said, but was reduced to $20,000. The bond on the perjury charge at $2,500 had not been set Friday, the day of Woodley’s arrest.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Woodley, 51, at her home, her attorney, Waukeen McCoy, said Friday. He added he believed family members went to get her 4-year-old grandson, Michael Trimble, of whom she has custody.
In August, Tatum ISD officials told Woodley that Michael, who is in pre-K, did not comply with the district’s dress code policy because of his hair length falling past his shoulder.
Woodley and the mother of a kindergartner who also did not comply with the dress code, have been feuding with the district, claiming the dress code is discriminatory.
“I don’t think there is any evidence against her,” McCoy said Saturday, adding he believes the school district is trying to silence Woodley. “We’ll keep on fighting.”