Longview police arrested a 35-year-old woman Wednesday and charged her taking another woman's car, according to a report.
Leslie Nicole Foster of Greenville was being held Friday on a $10,000 bond in Gregg County Jail on a charge of robbery, jail records show.
Police arrested Foster at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday after interviewing a woman who was trying to leave a clinic in the 2100 block of West Loop 281, the report said.
The woman said Foster began to follow her in the parking lot, yelled and got into the driver's seat of the woman's car after the woman closed the hood, the report aid.
The woman said she tried to get Foster out of the car, but Foster put it into drive. The woman said she tried to get Foster to stop the car, but Foster punched her several times in the face.
Foster then dragged the woman with the car and drove toward a treeline at a high rate of speed, the report said. However, the woman said she regained control of the car and removed Foster before it crashed.