The Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement Unit arrested four people on narcotics charges Wednesday morning after searching a Longview home and finding methamphetamine, heroin, paraphernalia and counterfeit money, police said.
The search warrant of the house in the 1400 block of Mahlow Drive named Charles Don Rogers, 74, of Longview. He was arrested on two counts of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and a charge of forgery of a government/national instrument/money/security and released Friday on $12,000 in bonds from the Gregg County Jail.
CODE also arrested Kenneth Charles Decker, 48, of Longview; Jenna Marie Holcomb, 30, of Beckville; and Belinda Lopez Smith, 46, listed as living in the Mahlow Drive house.
Decker was held Friday on $13,500 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Holcomb was held Friday on $54,000 in bonds on charges of manufacture or delivery of 4 to 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and on a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Smith was held Friday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
They were arrested at 9:40 a.m. after CODE agents arrived at the house. Agents reported finding 4.5 grams of methamphetamine on a coffee table, pipes used for smoking methamphetamine and 0.6 grams of a substance that later tested positive as heroin.
Agents also reported finding a pipe with marijuana in it, two syringes with a combined 0.5 grams of heroin and a plate with heroin and a razor blade on it.
Police reported finding a plastic bag inside Holcomb's purse with 16.7 grams of methamphetamine and an additional gram of heroin in a bedroom.
The report said agents also uncovered a counterfeit $100 bill in a box inside a filing cabinet in a bedroom.