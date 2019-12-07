Gregg County DA's office plans first Tree of Angels honoring victims of violence

An event that started in Austin in 1991 to pay respect to people who lost family members and friends to violence is coming to Longview for the first time Thursday.
The Gregg County District Attorney’s Office plans its first-ever Tree of Angels ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 188th District Courtroom on the fourth floor of the Gregg County Courthouse, 101 E. Methvin St.
The Tree of Angels honors survivors by making it possible for loved ones to bring an angel ornament to place on a special Christmas tree.
The ceremony will feature a 7.5-foot-tall Christmas tree with an angel topper, according to staff in the D.A.’s office. The flyer for the event says name tags will be available for the ornaments and advises family members and friends to provide the first and last name or initial of last name on each ornament.
A reception will follow the ceremony in the hallway on the fourth floor.
The Tree of Angels dates to December 1991, when victim advocate Verna Lee Carr in Austin started a memorable tradition for people who lost loved ones to violence, according to literature provided by the D.A.’s office. Tree of Angels is a registered trademark of People Against Violent Crime
Carr was inspired after starting work in 1990 with the victims of violent crimes and learning from them how difficult the Christmas season is for survivors.
In November 2000, then-Gov. George W. Bush, now former president, issued the first statewide proclamation designating a week in December as Tree of Angels Week in Texas.
Mona Jimerson, director of victim services at the D.A.’s office, said she learned about Carr’s work and that staff began in April discussing plans for the event. She gained approval from District Attorney Tom Watson and began sending invitations a month ago.
Jimerson said she reached out to family and friends who lost loved ones to violence from contact information listed in case files and asked the Longview and Kilgore police department to reach out to others.
Attendees could be coming from as far away as Missouri, said Marcia Dean, office manager in the D.A.’s office.
Jimerson said she received a response from a woman in Montana who will not be able to attend.
“I talked to someone who was so moved that she could hardly speak,” Jimerson said. She said the invitation had arrived on the sixth anniversary of the death of that woman’s loved one.
Jimerson said the tree will be unadorned at first and could “easily hold” as many as 400 ornaments.
“I will have ornaments there for people who did not bring ornaments,” she said.
She and Dean said the ornaments will not have specific requirements.
“I guess it is whatever the family member wants to put on it,” Dean said.
During the ceremony, assistant district attorneys who are veterans will escort attendees to the tree so they can place ornaments on it, Jimerson said.
Jimerson said staff from the Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center will help with the lighting of the tree. She said several area law enforcement agencies will be involved.
After the ceremony, the tree will be displayed on the fourth floor of the courthouse through the holiday period so that people may visit it, Jimerson sad.
The tree will go into storage afterward, Dean said.
“And we keep those ornaments in place each year,” she said.
However, Jimerson said family members may retrieve the ornaments at the end of the ceremony if they want to keep them.
For information, call Jimerson or Stephanie Stephens at (903) 236-8440.