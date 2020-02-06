Gregg County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a 30-year-old Lindale woman who is accused of taking part in a home robbery in which one of her accomplices was fatally shot and later dumped by a road, according to a report.
Hannah Leigh McCartney was being held Thursday on $500,000 in bonds in Gregg County Jail on a warrant from the 124th District Court for murder and a warrant from Smith County for aggravated kidnapping, jail records show.
McCartney's arrest and booking into the Gregg County Jail came nearly two months after Longview police responded to the 1400 block of East Fairmont Street where a robbery had occurred Dec. 15, according to the warrant.
Officers learned the resident sought McCartney's services as a prostitute, the report said. During the encounter, McCartney, Jared Freelen and LaDarius Bell used firearms to take the cellphone of the resident and rummage through his wallet, the warrant said.
The resident shot at McCartney's vehicle, hitting Bell in the head, the warrant said. McCartney and Freelen drove away and left Bell by the side of a road near Overton.
Bell, 26, was airlifted in critical condition to UT Health in Tyler after he was found at 2:30 p.m. that day, and died the next day in the hospital.
A joint investigation by Smith County Sheriff's deputies and Longview police determined where Bell was shot, and Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said two suspects were in custody.
Smith County sheriff’s investigators, working with the Longview Police Department, learned the identities of two people who were in the vehicle when Bell was left by the side of the road, according to the statement.
Smith County issued an all-points bulletin with the suspect vehicle description. It was described as a blue mid- to compact-size four-door sedan, which was last seen headed north on FM 2089. The vehicle was stopped by a Forney police officer, which led to a man being taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.
Later, Smith County investigators and Longview police detectives found the second suspect, a woman, at a hotel in Dallas, the statement said.
Gregg County Sheriff's deputies arrested McCartney at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Dallas County, according to the booking sheet.
Information on her arrest on the warrant for aggravated kidnapping that Smith County Court of Law Judge Jason Ellis signed was unavailable Thursday.