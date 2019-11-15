A 19-year-old Dallas woman who was reported as a missing person in June 2018 was arrested on a grand jury indictment charging her with having sex with a child under age 14, court records show.
Kayla Breanne Monk remained in Gregg County Jail on Friday on a $50,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District after a grand jury indictment on a charge of aggravated sexual assault with a child, jail records show.
The grand jury indictment said Monk, who was 18 at the time, committed the assault on or about April 1, 2018. Gregg County Sheriff's deputies arrested her Nov. 6 at the North Jail.
Monk was reported missing June 1, 2018, and Longview police reported July 23, 2018, that she had been found.