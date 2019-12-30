A man who escaped from the Gregg County Jail this past week before being recaptured near Gladewater Friday morning had been out of the jail for three days before officials noticed.
Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano confirmed Monday that Jace Martin Laws, 34, of Gladewater, escaped on Dec. 23 from the South Jail and that Laws’ absence was not noticed until Thursday.
Cerliano said they "did not know for a period of time."
Laws was recaptured after his father said he spotted him near his home. The home is on the same land as Laws Collision Repair on U.S. 271 west of Gladewater.
Laws’ father, Joel Laws Jr., owns the business with his wife, Shari, the father said Friday after his son was recaptured.
On Monday, Laws was being held in Gregg County Jail on a $1 million bond on a charge of escape while in custody.
The jail reported the escape on Thursday to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards when officials discovered the missing inmate, Cerliano said.
County Judge Bill Stoudt, who is also chair of the commission, and the commission's Executive Director Brandon Wood, said the escape was reported in the time frame required.
Stoudt said he could not comment on further details and that the sheriff should be contacted.
Wood said he could not go into details since the investigation is still active, but he said jails are required to do an initial notification on an escape.
Cerliano said the complete report is still in process as the investigation is not complete. He said there is no new information on the case.
The News-Journal has filed an open records request for the initial report sent to the commission.
On Oct. 23, Laws was sentenced to 70 years in prison after being found guilty of assaulting two Longview police officers.
In 2009, two Gregg County Jail employees were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation of two inmates who escaped from South Jail by hiding inside a laundry bin wheeled outside by an inmate trusty, according to court records.