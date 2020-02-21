Gregg County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan said he has handled an increase in racing charges on Longview-area streets since January 2019 and has brought it to the attention of law enforcement agencies.
Bryan said he has presided over about a dozen cases over the past 14 months in which drivers exceeded the speed limit by 30 mph or more.
"In my six years in office, I don't know whether I have had maybe two or three per year," Bryan said. "It seems like it has become more commonplace."
Bryan posted his concerns about speeding Friday on his Facebook page.
"I have had conversations with law enforcement officers this week concerning the repeated problems with weeknight and weekend racing along multiple roadways in Longview and Gregg County," he stated.
"There will be a concentrated focus on these busy areas as well as unique deployed resources to catch speeding and other criminal offenders," he wrote.
Bryan went public three days after the News-Journal reported Texas Department of Public Safety troopers said they clocked two 17-year-old boys racing Ford Mustangs on Loop 281 in Longview at 91 mph in a 45-mph speed zone this past Saturday.
Joseph Allen Glass of Gilmer and Chandler Elvin Owens of White Oak were arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail just moments after midnight Sunday and released later that day on $2,500 bonds.
On Sept. 22, 2017, two young men were behind the wheels during a crash that caused the deaths of two 17-year-old girls in one vehicle and seriously injured a woman leaving a shopping center parking lot on North Eastman Road/U.S. 259.
Police said data from the air bag control module of the car driven by Chad Palmer Malone, 19 at the time, showed the Longview man to be going 109 mph two seconds before his air bags deployed. His sister, Rylee Malone, and fiancee, Meshebia Johnson, were passengers and died from the crash. Davin Blain Davis, also 19 at the time, of Hallsville was driving separately.
Malone and Davis each pleaded guilty separately in 2019 to two counts of racing causing death and one count of aggravated assault and both were sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Drivers also have been clocked at more than 100 mph on Loop 281 and George Richey Road, Bryan said.
DPS has jurisdiction on major highways outside city limits, Sgt. Jean Dark said.
"We might advise our officers that we have had complaints" about dangerous driving in some areas and to be on the lookout, she said.
Dark said the presence of troopers is a "visual deterrent. That is what we want. We want to gain voluntary compliance."
The Longview Police Department in October 2017 announced a crackdown on street racing, citing an increase in the illegal activity at the time.
Bryan said law enforcement officers have discretion over whether to issue warnings or tickets, or arrest a racer on a charge of reckless driving.
He said officers have told him they will focus on Loop 281, U.S. 259 and George Richey Road.
However, he said he is not sure what the solution is to racing.
"Some people say we don't have enough things for young people to do around here," he said. "I don't know if that is a good reason or not."
Bryan said he does not know what solution exists to racing, but said, "Maybe some awareness."
He said youths might start a good conversation with their parents or at school.