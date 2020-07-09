COVID-19 cases on Thursday jumped by 50 in Gregg County and 56 in Smith County with the latest release of numbers related to the virus.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said the county’s cumulative case count reached 745 with the new numbers. Harris said 4,096 tests have been administered in the county with 3,145 negative results and results pending for 206.
Recoveries on Thursday increased from 178 to 184. The county has had 14 deaths related to the virus.
The overall total for positive cases in Smith County rose to 1,220 as 11 people were admitted to Tyler hospitals for treatment of the virus, bringing the number of hospitalized patients in the city to 80.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District on Thursday reported Smith County had 919 actives and 294 recoveries. The county has had seven coronavirus-related deaths.
Since July 1, there have been 566 new cases in Smith County based on NET Health data.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said Thursday his county’s coronavirus cases increased by 3 to a total of 398.
Sims said recoveries in his county, which has had 30 deaths from the virus, have increased from 241 to 252.
A free mobile testing event Thursday at the Marshall Convention Center ended early afternoon after all of the available tests had been used.