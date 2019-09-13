Gregg County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a series of vehicle thefts that were reported occurring earlier this week in the unincorporated Longview and Kilgore areas, according to sheriff's spokesman Lt. Josh Tubb.
The burglaries took place from Monday through Wednesday on Pleasant Green and Prospect roads in unincorporated Longview and Norris Road and Velma Drive in unincorporated Kilgore, according to reports.
One homeowner reported a home video surveillance system captured images of two people breaking into a vehicle and storage shed on Pleasant Green Road.
A victim on Norris Road said thieves took a stereo from the dashboard of her unlocked vehicle.
Tubb urges anyone who has information to identify the possible suspects to call the sheriff's office at (903) 236-8400 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867.