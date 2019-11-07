The Gregg County Sheriff's Office Thursday morning confirmed the body recovered Wednesday afternoon in the Sabine River was that of missing Mansfield man Loyd Thrasher.
"It's going to be from information that investigators have gathered," sheriff's spokesman Lt. Josh Tubb said.
Tubb said the investigation is continuing, adding the cause of death for Thrasher, 77, and how long he had been dead remained to be determined.
He said investigators also found a dog in the rental car that Thrasher had parked off FM 2087 near a popular area for fishing along the river.
"We made sure that the dog was taken care of," Tubb said.
Thrasher had another dog, and it was found in Lakeport, Assistant Chief Johnathan Gage of the Kilgore Police Department said.
Gage said Kilgore police first made contact with Thrasher after receiving a call at 8 a.m. Sunday at a nursing home.
"He was involved in some kind of dispute," Gage said, adding Thrasher was not staying at the nursing home.
He said family members reported Thrasher missing at 10 a.m. Tuesday, a day after a sheriff's deputy spotted a rental car with his door and trunk ajar off 2087.
The deputy began searching for the driver at 8:55 a.m. Monday, and resumed a search three hours later after noticing the car was still at the location, Tubb said.
The search continued Tuesday after Thrasher's family reported him missing. With assistance from the Gregg County Game Warden Todd Long, investigators found the body at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday at the river, Tubb said.
Long said he found the body with help from the K-9 handler from the Harleton Volunteer Fire Department.
"They were on board in the boat with me with when I spotted (Thrasher)" in the river, Long said.
Long estimated the body was recovered 200 to 300 yards from where Thrasher parked the rental car.