The preliminary autopsy for two people found dead in a recreational vehicle park near East Mountain is not altering the case as a death investigation, Gregg County Sheriff's spokesman Lt. Josh Tubb said Wednesday morning.
Tubb said he has not seen the preliminary autopsy of two people found Monday afternoon in an RV in the 300 block of Coulter Road off FM 1844, and he still does not know their cause of death.
"There is nothing in it that will alter the case as a death investigation," Tubb said. He said the sheriff's office is awaiting the full autopsy report, which could take two to three months.
He said he will not release the names of the two until they are positively identified and next of kin have been notified.
Justice of the Peace B.H. Jameson said Tuesday the deceased were a man and a woman who apparently had been dead for four or five days. He pronounced them dead and ordered an autopsy.
Their bodies were found Monday afternoon after the sheriff's office responded to a call for a welfare check in the RV park.