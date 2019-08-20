The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is continuing an investigation into the deaths of two people found Monday in a recreational vehicle park in the 300 block of Coulter Road off FM 1844 near East Mountain, Sheriff's Lt. spokesman Josh Tubb said Tuesday.
Tubb said the medical examiner sent the bodies to Dallas for an autopsy that Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace B.H. Jameson ordered. The autopsy could take days to several weeks.
James said Tuesday he pronounced the two — a man and a woman — dead at 4:40 p.m.
"They had been dead for some time, approximately four or five days," Jameson said. He said their recreational vehicle lacked air conditioning.
Meanwhile, Tubb said the two people need to be identified before he releases their names, adding "it would not be prudent" to say whether or not foul play is suspected.
He added Gregg County District Attorney Tom Watson and Assistant D.A. Todd Smith arrived at the scene to assist sheriff's investigators.
Sheriff's investigators found the bodies at 2 p.m. in response to a call at 12:47 p.m. for a welfare check at the location, Tubb said. Investigators wore hazmat suits as they processed the scene.
"Right now, we are going through all the evidence and waiting for the autopsy report," he said.