An attempt to arrest a suspect on multiple felony warrants north of Longview fell through Tuesday afternoon because the suspect wasn't at the location, Gregg County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Josh Tubb said Wednesday morning.
“The operation went off very smooth," Tubb said. "There were no injuries. It was executed well. The only downside was the individual we were attempting to serve the warrant on was not at the location.”
Tubb identified the suspect as Marcus Raymond Bresler, 39, of Longview. A SWAT team consisting of officers from the sheriff's office and Longview and Kilgore police departments attempted to conduct the search warrant and arrest at Bresler's address in the 3800 block of Judson Road.
Longview police most recently arrested Bresler on Nov. 1, 2018, on warrants for assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation and assault on a family/household member with a previous conviction, according to Gregg County Jail records. He was released the next day on $150,500 in bonds.
While Bresler evaded arrest Tuesday, Longview police arrested Ryan Marshall Street, 40, of Longview at the location on three outstanding traffic tickets, according to Tubb and jail records. He was released from jail Wednesday.
Tubb was doing traffic controls Tuesday afternoon that diverted northbound motorists at Judson Road right onto Johnson Road while the SWAT team searched for Bresler.
Authorities blocked Judson Road from Johnson Road north to U.S. 259 for several hours during the operation.
Tubb said the first units arrived at the scene at 1:27 p.m. Tuesday while the last unit left at 5:20 p.m.