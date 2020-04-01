Gregg County sheriff's deputies arrested a 56-year-old Kilgore man Tuesday night after responding to a call about shots being fired, according to police.
Agapito Basoria Salazar was held Wednesday in the Gregg County Jail on $12,000 in bonds on charges of deadly conduct discharge firearm; driving while intoxicated, third or more offense; and unlawful carrying a weapon, jail records show. Salazar also was held on a federal immigration detainer.
Deputies responded to a shots fired call at 8:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 5600 block of Texas 135 North in Gladewater and arrested Salazar after stopping his truck at Texas 135 and FM 1252, police said.
While a deputy spoke to Salazar, he noticed Salazar was swaying, his eyes were red and glassy and his breath smelled of alcohol, police said.
Salazar granted permission to search the truck, and the deputy found a cigar containing marijuana and a .40-caliber handgun.
Investigators said they found a bullet hole in the ground along with a shell casing near a house in the 5600 block of Texas 135, according to police.