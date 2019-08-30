Grisham sworn in as Gregg County Pct. 1 constable

Mike Grisham was sworn in Friday morning as Gregg County Pct. 1 constable.
"I’m really looking forward to serving the citizens as the constable, and I promise to work hard and do the best job I possibly can," Grisham said after taking the oath of office from County Judge Bill Stoudt.
Grisham, who retired from the Longview Police Department earlier this year, replaces James Plumlee and will fulfill an unexpired term that ends Dec. 31, 2020.
Plumlee retires Saturday after serving 14 years as constable.
An oath of office ceremony will be held Tuesday morning at the Gregg County Courthouse for John R. Slagle, who was appointed Thursday to fill the unexpired Pct. 3 constable term left by Daniel Morgan.
Morgan is resigning effective midnight Sunday to rejoin his former employer, Kilgore Police Department.