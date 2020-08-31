A small group of people gathered Sunday in downtown Marshall with multiple goals — to protest police brutality and the recent officer shooting of a man in Wisconsin, to encourage residents to register to vote and then cast their ballots and to combat systemic racism.
The event, called Raise Your Voice For Justice by organizers, was billed as a platform to talk about concerns that included the Confederate statue down and growing concerns with the Marshall Police Department. Two local groups, The Conversation and Marshall Against Violence, hosted the event.
Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old black man, was shot seven times by a police officer this past week in Kenosha, Wisconsin, while the officer was trying to detain him after he reportedly violated a restraining order stemming from a sexual assault.
Blake survived the shooting, though he remains in the hospital and was paralyzed in the shooting.
"90 percent of homicides in this community are black," Demetria McFarland, organizer of MAV said at the protest.
McFarland encouraged local police to get to know who lives inside the neighborhoods and for police to either do their jobs correctly or go find another job.
Organizers also encouraged those who might be watching on social media to attend their events and make a stand instead of leaving the fight online.
Speaker Patricia Butler encouraged participants not to settle for good.
"You can have good, but if better is available, don't settle," she said. "If we just come together as people, regardless of race, things will be much better. People gave up their lives so we can have our rights, including the right to vote."
Tasha Williams, an organizer with The Conversation, spoke about how many persons of color had been killed as a result of police brutality and read names including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Atatiana Jefferson, Philando Castille, Alton Sterling and others.
Williams said cars full of counter protesters circle downtown during Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Marshall.
"We see you circling like buzzards," she said. "And it's very, very wrong. It's an intimidation tactic. We aren't trying to destroy anything. We are just talking."
Williams encouraged everyone who is a person of color to simply comply with police demands.
"It doesn't make you less of a man to get on the ground. It makes you smart and alive," she said.
One speaker, Kaela Ritter, brought several attendees to tears as she spoke about recently finding out she is going to have a nephew who will grow up to be a young black man on the same day as seeing the news coverage of the Blake shooting.
"Don't tell me who I should be afraid of based on the color of your skin," she said.
Wright encouraged everyone to stand up for justice and equality.
Rashia Walton encouraged people to make what she called "good trouble" at the polling places on Election Day.