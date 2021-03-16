Police arrested a 21-year-old Hallsville man Tuesday morning after a search turned up a “significant amount” of illegal narcotics and several firearms.
Officers with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team served a search warrant at about 9:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Franklin Road, according to a press release from the office.
During a search, officers found the drugs and firearms, two of which were stolen, and arrested Thomas Andrew Craig, according to the release. Craig was booked into the Harrison County Jail on charges of possession of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Bond on Craig’s charges was unavailable Tuesday afternoon.
According to the release, the warrant was the result of an investigation by the recently formed Violent Crime and Drug Task Force, which includes the Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County District Attorney’s office and Marshall police.