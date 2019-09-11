A Hallsville man who officials said did not stop Tuesday night during an attempted traffic stop crashed his vehicle while fleeing law enforcement and died at the scene.
A DPS trooper tried to stop the vehicle at about 11 p.m. on Loop 281 near FM 2208, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said the driver, identified as 41-year-old Stephen Matthews, did not stop and led the trooper on a chase for about 13 miles to FM 449. While heading east on FM 449, Matthews’ vehicle slide sideways.
The vehicle overturned, and Matthews was ejected, Dark said. He died at the scene.