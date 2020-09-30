From staff reports
A Hallsville man faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal drug trafficking violations involving more than 175,000 doses of anabolic steroids.
Tony Goss, 53, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute anabolic steroids, U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox of the Eastern District of Texas announced Wednesday.
According to information presented in court, state and federal agents in August 2019 served a warrant in the 100 block of Community Boulevard in Longview, a commercial property leased by Goss.
During a search, agents seized about 5,493 pills or tablets containing anabolic steroids, about 4,192 grams of anabolic steroid powder and about 2,960 milliliters of liquid anabolic steroids, according to Cox.
Goss admitted to being responsible for the distribution, or intent to distribute, 176,585 doses of anabolic steroids.
Anabolic steroids are a Schedule III controlled substance.
Goss admitted that he planned to sell the steroids for profit, Cox said. Goss said he distributed the drugs using the internet.
Goss said he had made $459,285.25 in proceeds from the sale of steroids and that he used some of those funds to buy seven firearms and a 2016 Ford F-350, according to Cox.
Goss agreed to forfeit the money and property acquired from selling steroids to the government.
A sentencing hearing for Goss will be scheduled after a pre-sentence investigation by the U.S. probation office is finished.
Hallsville police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.