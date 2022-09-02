Police are investigating after a Hallsville motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a wreck involving a Longview fire engine.
Officers responded at about 6:35 p.m. Thursday on Alpine Road near Ann Drive, according to a statement released Friday by the city of Longview.
Longview fire personnel initiated the call for service. The initial investigation revealed a LFD fire engine was traveling west on Alpine Road and failed to yield right of way turning onto East Ann Drive in front of the motorcycle traveling east on Alpine Road, according to the statement.
The motorcyclist laid his motorcycle on the ground to avoid collision with the fire engine, the city said.
Fire crews on scene immediately began providing first aid to the motorcyclist, who was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The motorcyclist was identified as James Ray Neuville, 60, of Hallsville.
Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said Friday that the fire engine did not have its lights and siren on and was returning to the station when the wreck happened.
“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of life. On behalf of the men and women of the Longview Fire Department, I want to offer our sincere condolences. The motorcyclist’s family in our thoughts and prayers,” Fire Chief J.P. Steelman said.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Longview Police Department Traffic Division at (903) 237-1188.