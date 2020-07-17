HALLSVILLE — Hallsville detectives recently arrested a convicted sex offender after they say he attempted to solicit minor girls at a local place of business.
Hallsville Police Detective David Burrows and Texas Department of Public Safety investigators arrested Dwayne Patrick Rusk, 50, of Marshall on charges of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, a third-degree felony, and online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.
Rusk was being held Friday in the Harrison County Jail on $350,000 in bonds.