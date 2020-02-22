The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office been notified from numerous residents who say they are getting calls from a person identifying himself as a warrant deputy.
The caller states he is “Kirk Jones” or “County Judge Chad Sims” and that a warrant has been placed in the system for a missed court date and another federal warrant, according to the sheriff's office.
The caller states the person must get a pre-paid debit card for a specific amount and call back within a specific time frame or he will be arrested, the sheriff's office said. The caller then asks for the PIN number on the back of the card.
The caller also could know details about the person, which typically is information that may be found in a public data search such as Facebook or from a business listing in a phone book.
While there is a Deputy Kirk Jones with the sheriff's office and Chad Sims is the county judge, neither person nor any legitimate deputy calls and demands money from residents, the sheriff's office said. Anyone who receives this type of call is advised to hang up and not engage in conversation.