A long-serving member of the Henderson ISD board of trustees has been arrested on a charge of criminal mischief that caused between $2,500 to $30,000 in losses.
District 5 Trustee Jon Best, 59, was arrested Friday by Rusk County sheriff's deputies and released that day from the Rusk County Jail on $10,000 bond, jail records show.
Best has served on the board since 2004 and faces a challenge in the Nov. 5 election from Adam Duey.
"These are serious allegations," Henderson ISD board President James Holmes, an attorney, said Wednesday.
However, he said, "At this point, that is all they are. We are just going to monitor the situation and continue to focus on the day-to-day operations of the school district."
Details of the arrest were unavailable Wednesday.