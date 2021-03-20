A Henderson man was killed Friday night in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 79, about six miles east of Henderson in Rusk County, according to Texas Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jean Dark.
Investigators' preliminary report indicates that Bryant Allen Hindsman, 30, was driving his truck eastbound on U.S. 79 when the vehicle left the roadway to the right in a slight curve. The truck continued into the ditch on the south side of the road where it hit two fences before striking a home.
Hindsman was pronounced at the scene and was taken to Crawford A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson.