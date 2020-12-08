A Henderson man was killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash early Tuesday in Rusk County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Bryan Powell, 50, was headed south of U.S. 259 about three miles south of Kilgore when his pickup drifted off the west side of the road in a curve and went into a guardrail, DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Sara Warren said. The truck continued traveling south until it went into a side skid, left the roadway and rolled, striking several streets. Powell was ejected from the vehicle.
Warren said troopers responded to the crash at about 6:55 a.m.
Powell was pronounced dead at the scene.