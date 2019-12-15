A Henderson man was killed Saturday in a wreck after a Longview driver fell asleep at the wheel and crossed into oncoming traffic in Rusk County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark said a preliminary investigation showed Marshall Lee Tucker, 50, at about 7 p.m. was driving northbound on Loop 571 south of Henderson when he fell asleep. His vehicle went across the road and struck a southbound vehicle driven by 62-year-old Antonio Garcia.
Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene, Dark said. Tucker and a passenger in his vehicle, Tonya Marie Tucker, 42, of Longview were taken to UT-Health in Tyler in serious condition.
The crash remains under investigation.