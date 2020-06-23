A Henderson man was killed Monday when the tractor-trailer he was driving went off Interstate 20 in Harrison County and hit a tree.
Troopers responded to an overturned tractor-trailer at about 7:19 p.m. on I-20 near Marshall, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said a preliminary report shows the tractor-trailer, driven by Aundre Brenard Bagley, 35, was headed west on I-20 when its front left time lost air causing Bagley to lose control of the vehicle.
The rig went off the road into the median and rolled onto its side before the cab struck a tree.
Bagley was pronounced dead at the scene.
A pickup driving next to the tractor-trailer was damaged when it lost control. Its driver, 60-year-old Marvin Thomas Cureton of Kilgore, was not injured.